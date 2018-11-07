Teacher caught on camera punching student

ABC News,

Los Angeles, CA (ABC News) — Teenagers in a California classroom had a front row seat for some fisticuffs that broke out between a 14 year old boy and a teacher, and i twas all caught on cell phone video.

According to students who witnessed the incident, the incident began after the teacher, 64 year old Martson Riley told the student to leave class because he was not in the proper dress code. Students report that their classmate refused at which point he is accused of shouting profanity and a racial slur at the teacher.

The school district released a statement saying in part, “We are extremely disturbed by the reports of the events that occurred at Maywood Academy High School… We take this matter very seriously and do not condone violence or intolerance of any kind.”

 

