Trending: Many key races too close to call as Dems take House and World’s 1st foldable cell phone Nov 7, 2018 11:22 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Election Day, MidtermElection, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated #WeVoted! WOLO-TV team members headed to the polls Trending: Young people might impact the Midterms a... Trending: Election Day is TOMORROW! Trending: Oprah campaigns in Georgia and Will Smit...