Trending on ABC Columbia: 12 killed in shooting at California’s Borderline Bar & Grill

12 killed in shooting at California's Borderline Bar & Grill and White House suspends CNN's Jim Acosta
Kimberlei Davis,

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Trending: Many key races too close to call as Dems...
Trending: Young people might impact the Midterms a...
Trending: Election Day is TOMORROW!
Trending: Oprah campaigns in Georgia and Will Smit...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android