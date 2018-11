California Mass Shooting Update: Witnesses recount scene

Thousand Oaks, California– We continue to follow develoments on the mass shooting in Southern California.

Officials have identified the man accused of shooting and killing 12 people at a bar in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities say 28-year-old Ian David Long, was found dead inside the “Borderline Bar and Grill.”

Officials believe he shot himself.

Paul Vercammen reports.

Source: KABC-TV, KCAL_KCBS, CNN, Broadcastify, KCAL/KCBS, KABC, RMG News