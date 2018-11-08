Dark roast coffee might just give you a brain boost

CNN,

(CNN) – Canadian researchers say, the darker the coffee the better it may be for your brain.

Researchers from the Krembil Brain Institute in Toronto tested Starbucks Via Instant light roast, dark roast, and decaffeinated dark roast.

They were looking at a particular compound known to make coffee bitter. That same compound is also said to prevent two protein fragments common in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases.

The researchers found dark roast coffee yields the highest quantities of the compound.

