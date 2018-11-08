Stolen vehicle connected to missing 13yo found in NC

(CNN) – The FBI found more evidence in connection to the abduction of a North Carolina teenage girl by someone in an SUV with South Carolina plates.

Officials said they have recovered the stolen SUV in connection with the kidnapping of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

Authorities said they found the vehicle just before 8 a.m.

Aguilar was reportedly taken from outside her parents home in Lumberton, N.C. while she was waiting to go to school by someone dressed in all black with a yellow bandana over their face.

The FBI began processing the stolen vehicle immediately.

It has now been more than two days since Hania Aguilar was last seen. The FBI is offering a reward of up to 15 thousand dollars for information that helps find her.