Suspected gunman in mass shooting at CA bar identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement officials have released the name of the suspected gunman in an attack at a California bar that killed at least 12 people Wednesday night.

The body of 28-year-old Ian David Long, was found inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks in Ventura California after the rampage this according to County Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Local reports say authorities believe he shot himself.

Sheriff Geoff Dean told our ABC affiliate KABC that Long was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.