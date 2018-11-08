Victims identified in homicide investigation in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 25-year-old male and 24-year-old female was identified as the victims of a homicide investigation Whispering Pines Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Jasmine Richardson of Hopkins died at the scene as a result of “homicidal violence.”

More specific information is being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation of this incident, Watts said.

Brennan Montgomery also of Hopkins died at Palmetto Health Hospital just after midnight.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to gunshot wounds to the upper body, Watts said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

