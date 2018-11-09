COMET offering FREE riders for Veterans on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The COMET is offering FREE rides for Veterans on Veteran’s Day!

John Andoh, The COMET Executive Director/CEO said the free service is a gesture to thank servicemen and women.

“It is just a simple ‘thank you’ for their service to our country. Veteran’s gave their lives for our freedom,” Adoh said. “The least we can do is help make their lives a little easier by offering what we can to show them our appreciation.  We thank the Veterans for serving our community and our country.”

The COMET currently offers half off the regular fares for veterans through the Half-Pass Program, which fares are 75 cents for a one-way ride or $1.50 for a day pass. To learn more about the Half-Pass Program and other eligibility requirements please visit The COMET’s website.

