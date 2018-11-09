DNA evidence leads to arrest in 2015 homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Three years after the sexaully assault and murder of a 46-year-old woman in her home, Columbia Police say they have the suspect in custody.

Carlos Enrique Lowe, 55, was extradited from Florida back to Columbia Thursday afternoon for his connection to the September 2015 cold case.

According to CPD Lowe was being held at Orange County Detention Center on a fugitive for justice warrant.

The victim was identified as Ann Marie Johnson. Police say she and Lowe were acquaintances.

DNA evidence that was collected at the crime scene in 2015 and processed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) aided in the arrest.

Lowe is now housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) charged with murder, first degree criminal sexual assault, kidnapping and first degree burglary.