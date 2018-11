Ford will begin offering a new Spin on getting from point A to B

(CNN) – The company that invented the automobile is joining the electric scooter trend.

Ford announced Thursday that it is acquiring the scooter-sharing start up called Spin. The auto company aims to accommodate for Americans who want to travel short distances and avoid parking issues in cities.

As of now, Spin is in just 18 cities but plans to expand to 100 in the next 18 months.