Google announces policy changes after wold-wide walkouts

(CNN) – Google is changing company policy in the handling of sexual harassment cases.

Google announced on Thursday, it will no longer force employees with sexual assault or harassment cases into arbitration.

The global tech company will also update its sexual harassment training and offer counseling and career support for those who come forward with complaints.

These policy changes come a week after staged walkouts following the investigation that detailed the mishandling of sexual harassment allegations and secret multi-million dollar severance packages to upper level employees accused of misconduct.