Investigators: California bar gunman may have been posting to social media during deadly shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, CA (ABC NEWS) – At least 12 people, including an officer, were killed late Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a packed Southern California bar during its “college night,” leaving the community of Thousand Oaks in shock and in mourning.

The lone suspect, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was found dead inside the Borderline Bar & Grill after the overnight shooting, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. Authorities believe he shot himself.

Long was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Dean said.

His only weapon was a legally purchased .45-caliber handgun, Dean said. Long added an extended magazine to the Glock gun, the sheriff said.

Watch the video above for the rest of the story.