Richland District Two official warns of text hoax message
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Richland Distrct Two official say parents of students in Richland School District Two should be aware of a text hoax.
According to the district’s Chief Communications Officer, the link used in the message is a prank and instead takes users to a site with an “inappropriate image.”
