The most wonderful time of the year is Bubbie’s Jewish Food Extravaganza

Tyler Ryan and Claire Richardson get a sample taste of the annual food event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Each year, some of the best eating in town is found at the Beth Shalom Synagogue at the 10th Annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Extravaganza event. This year, the celebration of food and Jewish culture is planned for Sunday, November 11 starting at 11:00 AM.

Enjoy delicious, kosher, traditional Jewish foods and homemade baked goods, and according to David Goldburg, all food purchases are A`la carte. Goldburg says that entry into the event is free, and food tickets are available for sale.

Goldburg also explained that a “Bubbie” is a Jewish term for a grandmother.

