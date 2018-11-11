Incoming House Dem committee chairs say they will investigate Trump, within limits

In another interview on “This Week,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the incoming Democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said his committee will also provide oversight on the Trump administration. When it came to pushing for impeachment, however, Nadler was measured, citing his own previous opposition to the Clinton impeachment.
“You have to be very reluctant to do an impeachment,” Nadler said. “We’ll have to find out… that the president has or has not committed apparently impeachable offenses and whether those impeachable offenses rise to the gravity which would necessitate putting together, putting the country through the trauma of an impeachment process.”
Nadler added that the impeachment process depends on what comes out of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. When Stephanopoulos asked Nadler what his committee’s top oversight priority would be, Nadler said it would be to ensure Mueller’s investigation can continue unimpeded.
“Our top priority is to protect the Mueller investigation, to protect the integrity of that investigation from the White House attempt to stifle it and to – to interfere with it,” Nadler said.
Amid fears that Trump will interfere with investigations into his campaign and administration, Cummings asked the president not to stand in the way of committee efforts to investigate.
Stephanopoulos followed up by asking what his response will be if the president does not cooperate and comply with subpoenas.
“We will cross that bridge when we get to it. I’m not going to deal with that hypothetical because I’m more optimistic than that,” said Cummings.