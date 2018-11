California wildfires kill at least 33 and continues raging out of control

Paradise, CA (ABC) —The wildfires are raging in California and show no sign of letting up anytime soon. In many cases parts of Paradise California and beyond in ruins with nothing left in its wake.

As of 8PM Monday night at least 33 people had been reportedly killed by the increasing inferno and more than a 1 hundred people remain missingĀ as nearly 200 thousand acres are burned.

ABC’s Natalie Brunell has the latest.