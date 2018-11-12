Mike Epps’ “Funny as ish” comedy tour coming to CLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WOLO) – Comedian and actor Mike Epps brings the “Funny As Ish Comedy Tour” to Colonial Life Arena.

Epps will headline the March 8 event will special guests Sommore, Earthquake, Lavell Crawford and DC Young Fly.

The host for the 8 p.m. comedy special is Sommore.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com, the ticketmaster App, or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and also at the Arena Box Office.

According to a press release,

Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. He recently wrapped the Amazon feature “Troupe Zero” starring opposite Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, and a Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” starring opposite Eddie Murphy. Epps can next be seen in the comedy “The Trap,” co-starring Tip “T.I.” Harris and produced by Epps under his NapTown productions along with Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere.

Epps will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in comedy. Award-winning comedienne of “Chandelier Status” and special guest host for the evening, Sommore, has been featured in a number of hit films including “Soul Plane,” “Something New” and “Friday After Next.” She recently filmed an all-new self-produced comedy special, “A Queen With No Spades” that will air later this fall on Showtime. Comedian, actor and voice-artist, Earthquake entered America’s households on the classic run of BET’s “Comic View” and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” and the special series, “One Night Stand.” The “Comedian’s Favorite Comedian” currently hosts his own daily show “Quake’s House” on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio channel on SiriusXM. A comedian, actor, social media influencer, musician and podcast host, DC Young Fly has proven that innate comedic ability, abundant creativity, and a passion for generating laughter in others can be translated across multiple mediums. Originally having picked up traction for his hilarious videos on Vine, DC is a hands down fan-favorite amongst today’s generation, currently holding an overall deal with MTV/VH1. He is a veteran cast member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ’N Out”, which is entering production for its 13th season, and has brought the humor to MTV’s “Total Request Live” as one of its main hosts. Comedian Lavell Crawford, who is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the hottest stars in the biz today. TV and Film credits includes “Workaholics,” “Breaking Bad,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Baby’s Mama Drama,” “Beverlyhood” and more.