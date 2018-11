TSA expects more travelers than ever this Thanksgiving

(CNN) – Get ready for the Thanksgiving travel-rush.

The TSA projects this year will be the busiest Thanksgiving for air-travel ever.

The rush is expected to start early on the Friday before Thanksgiving. The busiest day overall though, will probably be the Sunday after Thanksgiving when everyone is returning home.

The TSA expects to screen up to 2.6 million people per-day leading up to Turkey day and 2.7 million people the Sunday after.