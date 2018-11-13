Cadaver dogs searching through California wildfire ruins looking for bodies

ABC News,

CALIFORNIA (ABC NEWS) – Firefighters in California are still battling the raging wildfires across the state.

The death toll has climbed to more than 50.

Categories: National News, News
Share

Related

Richland searches for armed robbery suspect
The State Christmas tree has arrived marking the s...
City of Columbia leaders want to hear from citizen...
CPD releases identity of man suspected of sexual a...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android