California wildfires continue as crews begin to search for bodies in the remains

(ABC News) – Thousands of homes have been destroyed in the two massive wild fires in California, the death toll now sits at 50, with hundreds of people unaccounted for.

The “Camp Fire” in Northern California, already the deadliest in state history, still raging. And in the South, the “Woolsey Fire” winds continue to fuel the flames.

ABC’s Natallie Brunell has the latest.