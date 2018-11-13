Dept. of Health and Human Services says the U.S. needs to move more

(CNN) – The the Department of Health and Human Services has updated its guideline on exercise in the U.S.

The new recommendation: move more.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Americans are not getting the exercise they need and it is costing the health care system over 100 billion dollars every year, and people can improve their health simply by not sitting.

The research shows you can offset all that sitting you do at a sedentary job by moving more when you’re not at work.