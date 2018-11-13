Deputies: No threat posed to school after semi automatic pistol fell out of student’s book bag

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – In the middle of morning classes a semi automatic pistol fell out of a student’s book bag, but deputies say no students were harmed.

According to an incident reported by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher alerted the class and the student fled the classroom with the weapon.

The suspect, Anthony Quavadre Blakely was arrested by sheriff’s deputies near the Chapin Exit on Interstate 26 hours later.

The schools will remain under alert mode for the remainder of the day, until the situation is completely investigated, deputies say.

An active shooter alert was issued following the incident per district police.

Video evidence shows Blakely immediately fled the classroom and went across the street and retrieved his car from the Burger King parking lot., deputies say.

Other schools in Newberry County were on alert mode during the search.