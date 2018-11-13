Sheriff: 2 dead, one remains in critical condition following dispute over drugs

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday afternoon Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of two men in connection to a double homicide on Whispering Pines Road.

The victims, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan Montgomery, 25, were both killed over what Lott said was marijuana and “gang involvement.”

Video surveillance was released on a third victim on a neighbor’s porch.

Lott said the video shows the suspects Choatte Neall, III and Micah Brown viciously being the victim.

The victim survived, but remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

