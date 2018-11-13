Study: Taking vitamin D, fish oils to prevent cancer or heart attacks may not actually do anything

(CNN) – A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that taking Omega-3 supplements such as vitamin d and fish oil to prevent heart attacks and cancer may not help.

Researchers conducted a five year study and found no difference between those taking supplements and those who didn’t.

Researchers say though there’s no immediate effects it’s not cause to stop taking those vitamins due to other potential health benefits.