Suspect wanted in armed robbery of Orangeburg Family Dollar store

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a surveillance image of a man suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the robbery happened Tuesday around noon at the Family Dollar located at the intersection of Joe Jeffords and Charleston Highways.

Investigators say the suspect took a “small amount of cash.”

If you recognize the suspect contact authorities at OCSO at 803-534-3550.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

