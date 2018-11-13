Trio arrested in slayings of 1-year-old boy and his father

Kimberlei Davis,

Tyreen McDowell

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Tyreen McDowell was days shy of his second birthday when his life was cut short in a “gang and drug-related” double murder in September.

Richland County Sheriff’s officials said McDowell and his father 23-year-old James Antheny McDowell were gunned down on September 30.

Tyreen would have turned 2-years-old on October 3.

Traevon Ray, Markelyis Gibson and DyQuan King are behind bars charged in the incident in the 100 block of Beatty Downs Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

 

