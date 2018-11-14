Amazon announces its second headquarters will be in two different cities

CNN,

(CNN) – Over a year after Amazon announced it was searching for a city to base its second headquarters, it has decided on two.

The online retail giant has picked both Long Island City, New York and Arlington, Virginia to split duty as its second headquarters.

With 50 thousand jobs on the line, Amazon received 238 proposals from cities across the country.

The company also announced the opening of an operations hub in Nashville Tennessee today.

Both Long Island City and Arlingotn will bring 25 thousand jobs to the area and five thousand jobs to Nashville.

Categories: National News, News
Share

Related

California wildfires continue as crews begin to se...
Tri-County customers meet candidates vying for ope...
Toyota offers new truck to man who damaged his res...
CPD searching for suspect in armed robbery at Subw...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android