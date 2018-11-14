Amazon announces its second headquarters will be in two different cities

(CNN) – Over a year after Amazon announced it was searching for a city to base its second headquarters, it has decided on two.

The online retail giant has picked both Long Island City, New York and Arlington, Virginia to split duty as its second headquarters.

With 50 thousand jobs on the line, Amazon received 238 proposals from cities across the country.

The company also announced the opening of an operations hub in Nashville Tennessee today.

Both Long Island City and Arlingotn will bring 25 thousand jobs to the area and five thousand jobs to Nashville.