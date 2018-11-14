Business owners are gearing up for Small Business Saturday in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Thanksgiving is just days away and the holiday gift giving season is here!
Saturday, November 24, 2018 is Small Business Saturday® – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Here’s a running list of small business that you can support in the area.
- 2G’s Clothing: 25% off fall merchandise + 50% off jewelry
- Blue Cactus Cafe: Details coming soon!
- Cycle Center: Details coming soon!
- Gentleman’s Closet: 50% off pants + sports coats + shoes
- Good For The Sole Shoes: $10 off of every $50 spent
- Hip Wa Zee: 10% off storewide (not including consignments)
- Immaculate Body Piercing: Details coming soon!
- Loose Lucy’s: 20% off all regularly-priced items + additional 10% off clearance // complimentary wine from 4-6 pm
- Natural Vibrations: 10% off storewide + henna art + live music + giveaways
- The OOPS! Co.: Free Yeti Mug with any purchase over $100
- Papa Jazz Record Shoppe: Limited edition vinyls as part of Record Store Day
- Portfolio Art Gallery: Spend $50 for 5% off + $100 for 10% off + Meet the Artist: Meredith Hart from 1-4 pm
- Revente: 15% off regularly priced items
- Re-Invintage: 20% off vintage windows + 20% off Christmas decor
- Sid and Nancy: 15% off regularly priced items
- Vestique: $25 gift card with $100 in store purchase
- Wildflower Boutique: 30% off storewide