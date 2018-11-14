Hasbro does more than “pass go” and creates Monopoly for Millennials

CNN — Hasboro is showing that you’re never too old to play games.

The toy and board game company has just released a new version of Monopoly at geared towards millennials.

The new version centers around people born between the years of 19-81 and 19-96.

The new tag line for the new game is “forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway.”

Instead of buying properties like players would in the original, players buy “experiences” like going to a three-day Music Festival, a week-long meditation retreat or crashing on their friend’s couch.

The game has been so popular that it is currently sold out at some online stores.