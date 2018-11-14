News Digital Content Producer

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a Full Time Digital Content/Web Producer to join our news team.

The candidate serves as a web developer and a content manager for station news content.

The qualified candidate should display great writing skills, news judgment, and be proficient in social media and its applications for broadcast news television coverage.

Responsible for downloading video, uploading news content, editing, updating of news wires, streamlining video and site management.

Qualifications: Experience with WordPress, Volicon, social networking sites, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Periscope.

Responsible for training and support for online content producers.

Successful candidate will have a minimum of one year experience.

Journalism or Mass Communications degree preferred.

Please resume to

Crysty Vaughan

WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Road

Columbia, SC 29223

EOE