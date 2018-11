Online rumors hampering search for missing NC teen

LUMBERTON, NC (CNN) – Investigators are not buying a report of a possible sighting of a missing girl in North Carolina.

They say there is no reason to believe 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was spotted in Charlotte, as is being rumored on-line.

Lumberton Police say misinformation is hampering their search.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

Aguilar was last seen November 5th.