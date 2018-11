Senate committee outlined factors to consider in potential sale of Santee Cooper

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – State lawmakers have outlined what factors they would consider in the potential sale of Santee Cooper.

On Tuesday, a Senate committee said the most important consideration would be the impact on customers’ rates.

Governor McMaster has pushed for a sale of the state-owned utility after the failure of the construction of two nuclear reactors at VC Summer in Fairfield County.