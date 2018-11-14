Suspect accused of brutally beating, strangling woman captured

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Midlands father took to social media to post pictures of his daughter after he says she was left for dead following what authorities say was a brutally beating.

Spencer Mackenzie Jeffcoat, 21, is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence high and aggravated nature and kidnapping for the assault that occurred on November 10, authorities say.

According to a report, the victim said Jeffcoat kicked, punched and strangled her multiple times.

The victim has undergone surgery for injuries sustained to her face and body.

Jeffcoat was taken into custody by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals.



Travis Gunn/Facebook

