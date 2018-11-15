Officials worry strong winds could cause CA wildfires to grow

ABC News,

C.A. (ABC News) – The death toll in California’s deadliest and most destructive wild fire in state history continues to grow with 50 now confirmed dead, and 103 more missing, most of which are elderly citizens.

Meanwhile the Woolsey fire continues to rage in the southern part of the state.

Officials are worried the strong winds will spawn more fires. The two wildfires have now destroyed more than 8 thousand homes and burned 345 square miles.

ABC’s Maggie Rulli has the latest.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News, News
Share

Related

UofSC Coach Dawn Staley gives Grandparents a slam ...
Hasbro does more than “pass go” and cr...
Angel Tree will return to the Midlands in just 2 d...
Arrest in robbery leads to narcotics and weapons i...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android