People protest Amazon’s plan for headquarters in Long Island

(ABC News) – On Tuesday, Amazon announced where it plans to base its second headquarters, ending the more than year long search.

The online retail giant will split its HQ2 between Long Island City, New York and Arlington, Virginia.

The project will create as many as 25 thousand full-time jobs in both cities.

While this may seem like reason to celebrate, others believe the move will bring hiked prices along with the jobs.

ABC’s Rebecca Jarvis has more