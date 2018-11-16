North Charleston fugitive led deputies on multi-county vehicle pursuit before being captured in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A fugitive wanted for attempted murder in North Charleston was captured in Lee County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies to include the US Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, the North Charleston Police Department and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend Brandon McQuillan, 26, after he allegedly led authorities on a high speed chase on roads, hills and no passing zones.

McQuillan was arrested in Lee County thanks to the help of spike strips that deflated two of tires on the Jeep he was driving.

Authorities say McQuillian has an extensive criminal record with arrests for auto breaking (numerous counts), failure to appear after release for a felony, attempt and conspiracy provisions drug law, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving without a license, entry into another’s land after notice, assault and battery 3rd degree, burglary 3rd degree, failure to appear after release for a misdemeanor, possession of meth/cocaine, receiving stolen goods, burglary 2nd degree (multiple), grand larceny, domestic violence 3rd degree, possession of marijuana, public disorderly conduct, receiving stolen goods, multiple narcotics violations and fraudulent check.

He was transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he remains pending a bond hearing with an additional hold placed on him by the North Charleston Police Department on attempted murder charges.