Pair arrested following shooting incident in Newberry County, two remain at-large

Sharona Shantay Sims/NCSO

Darshaun Jamal Wright/NCSO

Darshaun Jamal Wright and Sharona Shantay Sims





NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were arrested following a shooting incident in Newberry County while two remain at-large deputies say.

Sharonda Shantay Sims, 39, and Darshaun Jamal Wright, 30 are charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a pistol following the incident on November 14 in the area of Main and Langford Streets.

Deputies say Sims and Wright were arrested during a traffic stop on Boundary Street and Langford Street, however two other suspects fled the scene.

Newberry County Police Chief Roy McClurkin said an assault weapon and ammunition were recovered that had been dropped in the woods by the subjects that fled the scene.

Another semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the subject’s vehicle, deputies say/

Both Sims and Wright were transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. Bond was set for both at $50,000.