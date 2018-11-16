Snow wreaks havoc on East Coast, causing commuter chaos and leaving at least 7 dead

ABC NEWS – A fall snowstorm wreaked havoc on the East Coast Thursday, stranding New York City commuters, canceling more than 7,000 flights, knocking out power to more than 300,000 residents and forcing children to stay at school overnight.

The latest

The rough weather has contributed to at least seven deaths in the U.S., The Associated Press said.

In Connecticut, a man was shoveling snow off his car on Interstate-95 when another car spun out of control and hit him, the state police said.

Annnnnd….it’s not over yet….this is what you’ll be walking out to this morning…snow, sideways snow, wind, more sideways snow, cold temps, and more sideways snow ????@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/SKuFLOSI5z — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) November 16, 2018

Fresh spin out on the southbound Palisades Parkway in Rockland County. Road conditions are still treacherous. pic.twitter.com/Wo9bo6C7Me — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) November 16, 2018

The snow, sleet and rain caused chaos on roadways across the Northeast, especially during the evening commute.

New Jersey State Police said they responded to over 500 crashes on Thursday while Maryland State Police said they responded to over 400 crashes.

BLUE RIDGE SNOW: A number of slide offs, pretty slushy as you reach the top of the mountain on Route 7. Careful out there folks! #FirstSnow #loudoun #weather pic.twitter.com/1BTTu8cQDA — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) November 15, 2018

NOPE NOPE NOPE: plow trucks are out, but pretty slushy & slippery along parts of Route 7 in Clarke & Loudoun counties. Traffic is slowing down to about 30 mph. #Storm #driving #slowgo pic.twitter.com/2IWwX90pj9 — Richard Reeve (@abc7Richard) November 15, 2018

In New Jersey, some students from Liberty Middle School had to sleep at their school in West Orange after the storm kept them from getting home Thursday.

The school tweeted photos of the students’ activities during their unexpected sleepover, from late-night ice cream to early morning French toast.

UPDATE…What a nor’easter ❄️ ⛄️ ….students at Liberty are fine, those still here treated to ice cream ???? (sorry @SodexoGroup we raided the cafeteria again)….@woschools pic.twitter.com/AlvN9v2QIl — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

5:30 am UPDATE…..Rise & Shine ????????☀️ ….Liberty staff serving up FRENCH TOAST this morning….@woschools pic.twitter.com/1rpOzYaUOs — Liberty Middle (@Liberty_WO) November 16, 2018

One of New York City’s biggest commuter hubs, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, closed on Thursday when it ran out of room, stranding snow-soaked commuters trying to get home to New Jersey.

The terminal has since re-opened.

It was a “horrible experience” and “the perfect storm,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told local news channel NY1 on Friday.

The mayor stressed that he would have warned drivers to stay off the road if the city knew there would be accumulating snow.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to avoid driving on Friday if possible, and leave work early if they can.

“Roads are moving, although a little slowly around the city,” he told NY1. “Let’s assume it’s still going to be a little messy for the rest of the day and as few cars on the road as humanly possible.”

Cars pause at a light as a wintry mix of snow, rain and ice fall during the evening commute in Manhattan on Nov. 15, 2018 in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A young girl brushes off snow on the Fearless Girl statue in lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in New York. One of the first big storms of the season moved across the eastern half of the country on Thursday. AP

A new system is developing in the Northern Plains on Friday, which will bring snow to the Midwest on Friday and Saturday. ABC News

An additional 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible in northern New York and New England on Friday and Saturday. ABC News

A blast of cold is expected in the Midwest and Northeast starting on Sunday. ABC News









Massive snow totals

New York City got a whopping six inches of snow, the biggest one-day snow total for the city in November since the late 1800s.

Philadelphia saw 3.6 inches, its biggest storm since 1967.

The snow has moved out and it’s raining in Center City! The wintry mix Mother Nature left behind has proved to be a headache for those trying to get home. pic.twitter.com/4ksDOpKZtW — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 15, 2018

The rain may have washed away a lot of the snow and sleet packed on the streets, but it’s become a slick and slushy maze for pedestrians navigating their way home tonight @6abc pic.twitter.com/DJnHkXwcND — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 16, 2018

Other snow totals:

Mount Hope, New York: 18.3 inches

Newton, Pennsylvania: 12.3 inches

Montague, New Jersey: 10.2 inches

New Fairfield, Connecticut: 10 inches

Burrillville, Rhode Island: 9 inches

Beautiful rainbow in West Orange as the snow finally stops here! @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/XSzuRu0kdQ — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) November 16, 2018

The forecast

The nor’easter is moving through the Northeast Friday morning and bringing more snow from New York to Maine.

Some areas in New England could see three to six more inches of fresh snow.

The storm will exit the Northeast by Friday afternoon but a smaller system is developing in the Northern Plains.

This new storm system will move through the Great Lakes overnight into Saturday morning and bring snow from Minneapolis to Green Bay and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and into Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Another dose of arctic air will move into the Midwest this weekend and into the Northeast early next week.