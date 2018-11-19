3 victims including police officer injured in shooting near Chicago hospital, police say

CHICAGO (ABC News) – Multiple people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting near a Chicago hospital, according to police.

3 victims were shot, including a police officer who is in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford told ABC News.

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/zBG5d5snLE — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 19, 2018

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

The shooting suspect is deceased, Langford said.

Law enforcement swarmed the scene near Mercy Hospital and Medical Center after shots were fired near 26th Street and Michigan Avenue, Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police Department, wrote on Twitter.

“At least one possible offender is shot,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter.

Officers were executing a “methodical” search of the hospital in the wake of the shooting, Guglielmi said. The hospital later tweeted that the building was secured and that patients were safe.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.