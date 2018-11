Black Friday shopping guide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – For those of you who still like to brave the lines and battle it out to score the hottest Black Friday Deals in store. Here’s a list of some big box retailers who’ll open their doors just for you and millions of others.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Belk

Thanksgiving Day 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday

Black Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day 7 a.m. – midnight

Black Friday 6 a.m.

Costco

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day Closed

Black Friday 6 a.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. through Black Friday until 1 p.m.

Kmart

Thanksgiving Day 6 a.m. – midnight

Black Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nordstrom

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day 3 p.m. through Black Friday at 10 p.m.

Sears

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m.

Black Friday 5 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Black Friday 7 a.m.

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m.

Black Friday hours vary by location

Ulta

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m.. – 10 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret

Thanksgiving Day 6 p.m.

Black Friday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.