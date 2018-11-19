Calls go unanswered, Orangeburg County man searching for wife: OCSO

Kimberlei Davis,

Teresa Shaquin Baker/OCSO

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies in Orangeburg County say a man last spoke with his wife on November 12 before she left their apartment and hasn’t heard from her since.

Teresa Baker is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs between 115 to 120 pounds and was last seen leaving Corona Apartments.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Baker is not believed to be endangered.

Baker’s husband told deputies that his calls to her cell phone goes straight to voicemail.

Anyone who might know where Baker might be are urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC.

