Record Travel for Thanksgiving

CNN– If you have plans to travel for the holiday, you may want to pack your patience.

AAA predicts that upwards of 54 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

That’s a nearly five percent jump from last year, and the highest number since 2005.

Prices at the pump are expected to drop this Thanksgiving, if you are hitting the roads, instead of the airways.

According to AAA, prices at the pump in South Carolina are nearly 27 cents lower now than last month.