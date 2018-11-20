It’s not just you, many FB and IG users are experiencing issues







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you unable to share, post, like or comment on FB or IG?

Well, you’re not alone. Facebook and Instagram are down.

Users are taking to the social media outlet Twitter to voice their complaints about not being able to use either platform.

We know some people are having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) November 20, 2018

We know some people are having trouble accessing Instagram right now. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Instagram (@instagram) November 20, 2018