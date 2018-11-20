Man shoots wife multiple times before turning the gun on himself, deputies say

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A gunman shot his wife at least four times before taking his own life just before 4 a.m., deputies say.

According to a report, the body of Tony Odell Odom, 60, was found on the front porch of the couple’s Elrae Lane home on Tuesday.

Odom was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies say the couple were arguing before the incident.

The victim was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland. She is in stable condition.

