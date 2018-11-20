Thanksgiving meal cost drops to price easier to swallow

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Here’s something to be thankful for, Thanksgiving dinner will be a little cheaper this year.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 33rd annual survey.
The survey tracks the prices of classic Thanksgiving items.

This year the survey indicates the average cost of a feast to feed ten people will be 48 dollars and ninety cents this year. That’s a 22 cent decrease from Thanksgiving last year.

With that type of good news go ahead and “gobble” up your Thanksgiving feast without worries of breaking the bank.

