Wildfires in CA still burning, over 1,000 still missing

(ABC News) – The wildfires in California are still blazing as 77 people have now died, and officials say over one thousand people are still missing.

The fire is now 91 percent contained but has already destroyed over 15 hundred structures.

The air is now so thick it is adding to concerns following the massive fires. President Donald Trump took time over the weekend to visit the destroyed areas and meet with survivors.

ABC’s Stephanie Ramos has more.