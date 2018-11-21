City of Columbia’s parking services to extend complimentary parking for Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia’s Parking Services Division is extending holiday cheer to residents and visitors during the Thanksgiving Holiday. Parking Services is excited to extend complimentary parking at all City parking deck facilities and on-street meter operations.

On-street meter operations

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 – enforcement until 6pm as usual

FREE CITY WIDE – Thursday, November 22, 2018

FREE CITY WIDE – Friday, November 23, except Five Points , timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM)

, timed parking will be enforced during normal hours (11AM-6PM) FREE CITY WIDE – Saturday, November 24, except Five Points which will operate as normal (enforcement on duty 11AM-6PM)

which will operate as normal (enforcement on duty 11AM-6PM) FREE CITY WIDE – Sunday, November 25, (per regular ordinance)

All city parking deck facilities

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 – enforcement until 5pm as usual

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 – at 5pm gates will be raised (Lincoln, Park, Lady, Sumter) FREE deck parking on Wednesday night, Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The gates will then be lowered for normal operations at 3am, Saturday November 24, 2018 (late Friday night).

Saturday November 24 and Sunday November 25 – operations as usual at all city parking deck facilities.

FREE parking Friday, November 23 & Saturday 24 at the State Parking Facility, located at 2221 Devine Street (5 Points area).