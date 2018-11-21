Suspect arrested on three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – A man has been arrested after Cayce Police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor for over a year.

Michael Todd Slater of West Columbia is charged with one count of first degree criminal sexual Conduct with a minor and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Authorities say the charges are the result of an investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety for incidents which occurred between June 2012 and November 2013, while the victim was less than 13 years old.

Slater was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.