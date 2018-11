92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off holiday season

(CNN) – What’s Thanksgiving without a few massive floats.

The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked off the holiday season. Spectators lined the streets of New York and braved the record breaking cold temperatures to see their favorite holiday characters fly through the air.

Karin Caifa is in New York City with the sights and sounds.